A man who was injured after police said he fired on officers this week in Upshur County is facing four charges related to the incident and bonds totaling $1 million, an official said Friday.
Craig Steven Harwart, 55, has been released from a Longview hospital and is in the Gregg County Jail, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
Webb said Harwart was released to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano’s facility because its medical unit is better suited to the suspect's needs as he recovers from being shot during the confrontation Monday on Green Hills Road in the Glenwood community between Longview and Gilmer.
Harwart faces four separate charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant, each of which carries a $250,000 bond.
During the incident, officials said a suspect shot up a convenience store in Gilmer before leading law enforcement officers on a chase and then firing on them. Officers then returned fire, shooting and injuring Harwart.
An Upshur County Sheriff’s deputy was also injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.