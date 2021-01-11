Residents without power could be waiting until Wednesday night to have it restored after a snow storm moving through the region left more than 25,000 East Texans in the dark.
AEP Southwestern Electrical Power Co. on Monday morning reported the storm knocked out power to 57,800 of the utility’s customers across Louisiana and East Texas.
The power company estimates most East Texas customers will have power restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday with most Louisiana customers having power restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
"SWEPCO employees and contractors began working Sunday evening to restore power," said Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations. "We’ve called in more line and tree resources to help us restore power as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Most outages were caused by tree branches weighed down by snow coming into contact with power lines. Safety devices automatically de-energize the power lines when this occurs.
Additional outages could occur today as snow melts and tree limbs weighed down with snow come into contact with power lines on their way back up.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, approximately 29,100 customers in Louisiana and 27,000 in East Texas were without power. At the peak, approximately 60,400 customers were out of power.
At 10:15 a.m., SWEPCO reported 12,255 customers in Gregg County were without power. Outages included 2,366 in Harrison County, 3,731 in Panola County, 4,539 in Rusk County, 1082 in Shelby County and 436 in Smith County.
“Safety is our first priority. Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks,” Seidel said. “All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Downed wires may be covered in snow and difficult to see.”
Report downed lines and equipment and other hazards to SWEPCO at (888) 218-3919.
***
PREVIOUS STORY: More than 25,000 people are without power this morning after the area was blanketed with snow Sunday through this morning, and a winter storm warning continues until 10 a.m. for the region.
AEP Southwestern Electrical Power Co. reported at 7:14 a.m. that 13,522 customers in Gregg County were without power. Outages includes 3,015 customers in Harrison County, 3,606 in Panola County, 4,911 in Rusk County, 884 in Shelby, 633 in Smith, 1,279 in Upshur and 368 in Wood.
Most of the outages were caused by tree branches weighed down by snow coming into contact with power lines, according to a statement released Sunday night by SWEPCO.
“SWEPCO teams are working tonight to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible,” Drew Seidel, SWEPCO vice president of Region Distribution Operations said in the Sunday night release. “In the morning, crews from other SWEPCO locations as well as our sister company Public Service Company of Oklahoma and contractors will help us continue to restore power.”
The National Weather Service this morning extended a winter storm warning for much of the region. At 5:01 a.m., the service issued an updated warning in effect for Gregg and surrounding counties through 10 a.m. The previous warning was in effect until 8 a.m.
The service issued preliminary snowfall totals last night that showed 4.5 inches of snow in East Mountain, 3 inches in East Mountain and 2 to 2.5 inches in North and Southeast Longview. The totals were from 9:45 p.m. Sunday as snow continued to fall in East Texas.
A high temperature of 42 degrees is forecast today for Longview with some sunshine possible later in the day.
Most area schools on Sunday made the decision to cancel classes today; however, the city of Longview said in a statement Sunday night that its offices would operate on a normal schedule. Longview Transit buses will not start running until 10 a.m.
Find our list of closures and delays here.