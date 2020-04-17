AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. on Thursday pushed back plans to return service until this evening to the remaining customers who lost power from Sunday’s storms, while the Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative expected to have restoration completed Thursday night.
“The last outages are in difficult-to-access locations,” SWEPCO spokeswoman Karen Wissing said at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
“We are having to use the special equipment to get to those (five) locations,” she said. Shreveport-based SWEPCO previously said it expected to restore service to remaining customers in the Longview area by noon Thursday.
Upshur Rural spokesman Tony McCullough said in an email sent Thursday morning that he expected all service to be fully restored later in the day.
The waves of storms Sunday caused power outages for 64,000 customers of SWEPCO in Northeast Texas, northwestern Louisiana and southwestern Arkansas, SWEPCO has said.
Gilmer-based Upshur Rural, which serves 10 counties, lost power to 38,000 of its 46,000 meters, McCullough has said.