Storms triggered three power failures that caused more than 10,000 customers of AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. in the Longview area to lose service for hours Monday night, a company spokesman said.
During the storms, lightning affected equipment in one substation, causing an outage of about two hours for 2,100 customers, SWEPCO spokesman Peter Main said in a statement. Wires down on another circuit caused an outage of about three hours for 5,200 customers.
The third outage happened when a car struck a pole, causing losses of 15 to 40 minutes for 2,800 customers, Main said.