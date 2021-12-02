A Tatum man was killed Wednesday evening in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer in Rusk County.
Jimmy Gaytan, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 7:20 p.m. to the crash on FM 1716 about 4 miles south of Tatum, Dark said.
A preliminary report shows a tractor-trailer was headed north on FM 1716 on the wrong side of the road as a pickup, driven by Gaytan, was headed south, according to Dark. The driver of the tractor-trailer tried to get back into the correct lane, but its trailer was still partially in the other lane when it was struck by the pickup. The pickup then caught fire.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, 28-year-old Leonardo Ochoa of Alvarado, was not injured in the crash.
Gaytan was taken to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.