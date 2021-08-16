A Tatum man was killed Friday in a Rusk County single-vehicle crash that also sent two boys to hospitals with injuries.
William McAlister, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded at about 3:55 p.m. to the crash on U.S. 79 roughly 4 miles east of Henderson. A preliminary report shows a truck with a trailer, driven by McAlister, was headed east on U.S. 79 when its right front tire blew out causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The truck and trailer went off the roadway to the right, Dark said.
A 5-year-old boy who was a passenger was taken to LSU Medical center in Shreveport in serious condition, according to Dark. Another boy, age 10, who was in the truck was taken to UT Health East Texas in Henderson in stable condition.