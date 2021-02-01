A Tennessee man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 20 in Gregg County.
At about 1:16 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound on I-20 about a half mile west of Kilgore, according to Texas Department of Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. Initial reports indicated the crash happened near mile marker 584.
John Michael Harvey Jr., 18, of Franklin, Tennessee, was driving an SUV east on I-20.
Dark said the SUV drifted “for an unknown reason” off the pavement to the north side of the road. Harvey steered the vehicle hard to the right and crossed other eastbound lanes before overcorrecting to the left causing the vehicle to skid sideways. The SUV then rolled, and Harvey was ejected from the vehicle.
Timothy Allen Ingalls, 58, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was driving a tractor-trailer and struck the disabled SUV shortly after the initial crash.
Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic was rerouted off I-20 onto Texas 135 and back onto the interstate at FM 1252 for hours after the crash.