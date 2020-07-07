Thousands of East Texans are without power as storms and showers continued to move through the region Tuesday morning.
At 7:43 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 9,619 customers in East Texas were without power with the bulk of the outages in Gregg County. A breakdown of the outages by county were:
- Gregg: 7,690
- Harrison: 1,335
- Panola: 7
- Rusk: 151
- Shelby: 8
- Upshur: 158
A chance for showers or storms remains throughout the day; however, the possibility weakens through midday, becoming more scattered in the afternoon.