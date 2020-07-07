Thousands of East Texans are without power as storms and showers continued to move through the region Tuesday morning.

At 7:43 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. was reporting 9,619 customers in East Texas were without power with the bulk of the outages in Gregg County. A breakdown of the outages by county were:

  • Gregg: 7,690
  • Harrison: 1,335
  • Panola: 7
  • Rusk: 151
  • Shelby: 8
  • Upshur: 158

A chance for showers or storms remains throughout the day; however, the possibility weakens through midday, becoming more scattered in the afternoon.