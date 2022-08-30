Three people were arrested Monday in Rusk County after police say they stole a catalytic converter off a pickup truck.
Wesley Bromley, Jarod Brown and April Corley were booked into Rusk County Jail each on a charge of engaged in organized criminal activity, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.
According to Valdez, deputies were called at about 1:50 p.m. to a home on CR 438 south of Henderson “in reference to three suspects underneath a vehicle.”
The said it looks like the suspects "were getting something from under his truck in his yard," Valdez said. Deputies later found the catalytic converter had been cut from the truck.
The suspects left before deputies arrived, but sheriff’s office employees found their vehicle and the catalytic converter, according to Valdez.