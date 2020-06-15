Three men were being held Monday on at least $500,000 in bonds each after law enforcement this past week served a search warrant outside Kilgore and seized a cache of drugs and money.
Brodrick O’Neal Thomas, 30, and Jeremy James Townlin, 28, both of Kilgore, and Patrick Fritzgerald Toliver, 28, of Longview were booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday, online jail records show.
Kilgore police, Gregg County deputies, Longview police, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas Anti-Gang Task Force officers on June 9 served a warrant at 322 Parkwood St., according to Kilgore police.
Officers found crack and powder cocaine, hydrocodone, promethazine, 66 pounds of marijuana and four types of candy infused with THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
Thomas was being held on $550,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds of marijuana.
Townlin was being held on $550,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He also was arrested on a parole violation and awaited bonds on warrants from Nacogdoches County for failures to appear on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Toliver was being held on $500,000 in bonds on two charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 50 pounds and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. He also was being held on a parole violation.