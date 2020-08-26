Thursday trash pickup in Longview will be delayed until Friday due to the possibility of high winds and heavy rain in the region from Hurricane Laura.
All trash, recycling and bulky items that would normally be collected on Thursday will instead be picked up on Friday. Residents are asked to not put their carts curbside until Friday.
"We’ve seen very high winds in past storms that knocked over carts, which obviously caused messes and created significant delays in collection," Assistant Director of Public Works Dwayne Archer said.
All customers are asked to secure their trash and recycling carts in advance of the storm.