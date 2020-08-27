8:02 a.m.
More than 2,500 Gregg County residents without power
Power outages are growing in East Texas as Hurricane Laura moves further inland on a path farther east than initially expected.
At just before 8 a.m., AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 2,659 Gregg County customers without power. Outages in other counties are as follows:
- Harrison: 24
- Panola: 90
- Rusk: 6
- Shelby: 1,068
- Smith: 14
- Upshur: 157
SWEPCO's reported in Louisiana dwarf those in Texas as nearly 40,000 customers are without power.
The power company reported 39,546 Louisiana customers without power. Caddo and Bossier Parish account for nearly 10,000 of those outages.
7:44 a.m.
Gov. Abbott to visit East Texas, survey storm damage
Gov. Greg Abbott's Communications Director John Wittman this morning reported via Twitter that the governor would be heading to East Texas today to visit with local officials and survey storm damage.
It was not yet clear where in East Texas Abbott might visit.
.@GovAbbott will be heading to East Texas later this morning to meet with local officials and survey the damage. #HurricanLaura— John Wittman (@john_jwitt) August 27, 2020
Updated models tracking Hurricane Laura show the storm's inland path traveling farther east than initially anticipated.
7:13 a.m.
Laura tracking farther east than previously anticipated
The National Weather Service said this morning in a hazardous weather outlook that Laura remains an intense hurricane, but it is tracking farther east than previously anticipated.
The storm is expected to retain hurricane strength as it presses into North Louisiana later this morning into midday, then weakening to a tropical storm.
"As Laura continues to move inland, damaging wind gusts, inland flooding, and isolated tornadoes are expected across much of the area, although it is increasingly looking like some locations in East Texas along and west of a Jacksonville to Clarksville line will be spared the worst of the impacts," the statement said.
6:56 a.m.
Hurricane Laura moves north, retains hurricane strength
The National Weather Service reported at 5:45 a.m. that Laura retained hurricane strength as it moved well inland and continued north.
Gusty winds of up to 80 mph and torrential rainfall were moving into Central Louisiana.
5:45 AM CDT Radar Update: Laura is now well inland and moving north, but retains hurricane strength. Gusty winds up to 80 mph and torrential rainfall moving into portions of Central Louisiana now! pic.twitter.com/K80ZWMZGd6— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) August 27, 2020
6:43 a.m.
Laura now a Category 2 hurricane
Hours after making landfall, Hurricane Laura is now a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Its center was north of Lake Charles, moving north at about 15 mph, but with damaging winds that stretched over much of Louisiana and parts of eastern Texas, reaching as far as 175 miles from Laura's center.
The National Hurricane Center said Laura slammed the coast with winds of 150 mph at 1 a.m. as a Category 4 hurricane near Cameron, Louisiana, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border.
5:50 a.m.
Longview ISD will have classes today
Longview ISD announced on its Facebook page at 5:48 a.m. that classes would be on their normal schedule today in spite of the area expected to receive heavy rain and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Laura.
Several area school districts, including Spring Hill and Hallsville, are closed today due to the threat of severe weather.