A boy testified Tuesday that he was raped at age 10 by 36-year-old Jessie Ray Sorrells of Gladewater as the man’s trial started in Gregg County.
Sorrells is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault from incidents in 2017 or early 2018. A jury was selected Monday, and testimony began Tuesday morning.
Gregg County Assistant District Attorney Catherine McQueen in her opening statement called the trial “very simple” and said testimony is key.
The boy, now 14, was living at a Longview shelter with his mother and sister when the family met Sorrells. The family would visit Sorrells’ parents’ home in Gladewater.
“(He) says that on those occasions when he was at this house, he would get pulled into Jessie’s bedroom where Jessie would sexually assault him,” McQueen said. “The memories may be foggy, but in the end one thing we believe to be abundantly clear — Jessie Sorrells sexually assaulted (the boy).”
A jury in the 124th District Court heard testimony from the boy and a woman who is now serving a 30-year prison sentence for also sexually abusing him.
Tiffany Diana LeBlanc, 39, pleaded guilty in late 2020 to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. She received the sentence in a plea agreement.
Gladewater police on Oct. 15, 2018, arrested LeBlanc and Sorrells. Sorrells has been in Gregg County Jail since on a $75,000 bond.
Sorrells’ attorney, Jonathan Hyatt, argued that the boy’s story is not consistent and that the sexual assault exam showed no trauma. In his opening statement, Hyatt referred to the forensic interview of the boy’s younger sister who has autism. In her interview, she mentioned “evil ghosts” and seeing an “impossible” sexual act between Sorrells and the boy.
“This case is insane,” Hyatt said.
The boy now lives with his sister at his grandmother’s home. When asked Tuesday what happened to him, he said he was raped by Sorrells and told his story.
The boy said LeBlanc helped hold him down, and he said he screamed for it to stop.
LeBlanc was brought into the courtroom in a jail jumpsuit and handcuffs.
LeBlanc said she has problems with her memory from prior methamphetamine use and fibromyalgia. In the sexual assault she said she witnessed, she was on the bed in Sorrells’ room and was high on meth.
“I could barely get up, I was so out of it,” she said.
During cross examination by Hyatt, he asked LeBlanc if she ever hallucinated. She told the jury she would sometimes see “demons” or “shadow people” when she was high. Hyatt claimed she was very suggestible and asked her if it was possible that she admitted to the sexual assault and talked about Sorrells because police suggested it.
“No, it happened, and I told the truth,” she said.
The jury also heard testimony from the Gladewater police investigator, a CPS investigator and the nurse who performed the boy’s Sexual Assault Nurse Exam (SANE).
The exam was given months after the incident was said to have taken place, though a specific date was not given. No trauma was found, but registered nurse Susan Canazym said that is not uncommon.
“I find trauma in less than 10-15%,” she said. “Not finding trauma does not mean that assault did not happen.”
Department of Family Protective Services Child Abuse Investigator Adam Brown said he interviewed Sorrells when the allegations were made. During that visit with him, Brown said Sorrells “had his hand in his pants” and appeared to be “fondling” himself.
LeBlanc’s arrest followed an investigation that started after the boy’s father told police on June 23, 2019, that the boy had been sexually abused, according to an arrest warrant.
According to a Gladewater police incident report, the boy told police and a forensic interviewer that Sorrells sexually assaulted him twice and touched him inappropriately.
The boy said LeBlanc had sex with him and that the experience hurt him because she was heavy.
During a Sept. 28 interview at the police station, LeBlanc denied any sexual contact. During a polygraph interview Oct. 10, 2018, LeBlanc confessed to molesting the boy beginning in 2015 and continuing two to four times per week up through 2018.