An underpass on Green Street in Longview again shaved the top off a truck Friday afternoon that was too tall to pass underneath it.
The bridge that crosses over Green Street near Nelson Street proved too low for a bright yellow box truck headed south. The cab of the truck made it to the other side, but the top of the trailer was damaged.
Longview police were at the scene before 3 p.m. as the truck remained under the bridge.
The underpass near Nelson Street has given a trim to its fair share of trucks through the years, but it does not quite boast the notoriety of the underpass a few blocks north near Cotton Street. Known as the Green Street Monster, the underpass between Cotton and Tyler streets has its own Facebook page.
In March, a Ryder truck tried to drive under the Green Street Monster in the southbound lane at its 11-feet, 2-inch height, and the bottom of the bridge opened the trailer like a can of tuna.
According to a 2018 News-Journal story, there were five incidents in which trucks became stuck under the bridge between Tyler and Cotton Streets in 2016. During the same year, just one got stuck under the Nelson Street bridge.