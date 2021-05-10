Two adults and two children were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash between Tyler and Kilgore.
Troopers responded at about 4:45 p.m. to the crash roughly 8 miles west of Kilgore on Texas 31, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows a car headed east on Texas 31 went, for an unknown reason, into the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle, 36-year-old Marcellia Jones of Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Genous Lee Jackson of Longview, was taken to UT Health in Tyler in serious condition, Dark said. Passenger Katashia Shari Porter, 34, of Arlington and two child passengers, 3- and 5-year-old boys, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.