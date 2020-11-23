Two people were killed Sunday in a Panola County rollover wreck near the state line, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded just after noon to the single-vehicle crash on U.S. 79 northeast of the Bethany community, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed a car was headed north on U.S. 79 when driver Linda Gregory, 65, of Saline, Louisiana, changed lanes and failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle went into the roadside ditch to the north of U.S. 79, struck a concrete culvert and rolled several times.
Gregory and her passenger, 69-year-old Kenneth Self, of Chestnut, Louisiana, were pronounced dead at the scene.