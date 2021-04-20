Two East Texans — a Longview woman and a Henderson man — have pleaded guilty to federal postal offenses, according to acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei.
Paul Kennedy, 39, pleaded guilty on Monday to burglary of a United States post office, possession of stolen mail, possession of stolen money order, damage to government property, theft of government property and access device fraud.
Angela Moore, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail on March 4.
According to information presented in court, Kennedy in December 2019 burglarized three post offices in Texas and one in Louisiana. He stole mail, packages and property and gained access to safes. Moore was with Kennedy during a burglary in Price, according to Ganjei.
Kennedy faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Moore faces up to five years.