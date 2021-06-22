Deputies arrested two men Monday after a Rusk County traffic stop led to the discovery of several kinds of drugs and a parts kit for an AR-15 style "Ghost Gun."
Vernon Phillips, 21, of Cypress and Archie Grayer Jr., 30, of Greenville, Mississippi, were booked Monday into the Rusk County Jail each on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Total bond on the charges was set at $74,500.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies stopped their vehicle early Monday on Texas 315. During a traffic investigation, a probable cause search resulted in the seizure of suspected Ecstasy, Promethazine, Xanax, Oxycodone, marijuana and a kit and ammunition for the rifle.
Additional charges are possible, according to the office.