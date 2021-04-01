Two people were killed Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Marshall.
Troopers responded just after 2 p.m. to the wreck about 4 miles outside of Marshall on Pine Bluff Road, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report shows a car was headed south on Pine Bluff Road when its driver was unable to navigate a curve. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver, 19-year-old Garland Benard Hill of Irving, and passenger, 52-year-old Kenny Ray Gaut of Marshall, were pronounced dead at the scene.