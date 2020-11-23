Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Rusk County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers responded at 7:43 a.m. to the crash on U.S. 79 about 14 miles southwest of Henderson, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed a pickup driven by Benjamin Cole Monstrose, 20, of Larue, was headed north on U.S. 79 when it went into the oncoming lane and struck another pickup head-on.
Montrose was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Dark. The driver of the other pickup, 25-year-old Dakota Chase Purdue of Henderson, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.