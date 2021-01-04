Two people were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County.
Troopers responded to the wreck at 7:50 p.m. about two and a half miles east of Fruitvale, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
A preliminary report showed a car, driven by 61-year-old Marc Italia of Dallas, was headed east on U.S. 80 when it crossed the center line and hit a westbound tractor-trailer, Dark said.
Italia was ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest facing north on the westbound side, Dark said. The tractor-trailer, driven by Wanda Jane Lewis, 58 of Dallas, stopped in the south ditch.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.