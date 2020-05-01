Two people on a motorcycle were killed Thursday in a wreck involving two other vehicles in Harrison County.
Troopers responded at 9:40 p.m. to the crash on FM 1999 at FM 9, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a preliminary report showed a pickup driven by Jeffery Mac Martin, 52, of Waskom with passenger Lonnie Martin, 53, of Karnack was headed north on FM 9 as a motorcycle was headed east on FM 1999.
The pickup did not yield the right of way to the motorcycle and drove onto FM 1999, Dark said. The motorcycle hit the driver’s door of the pickup, and motorcycle driver Richard Phillips, 54, of Shreveport and passenger Melanie Hubbard, 48, of Shreveport were ejected. Another vehicle, driven by Hannah Marter, 21, of Ashley, Arkansas, at the time was westbound on FM 1999 and hit Phillips and Hubbard.
Hubbard was pronounced dead at the scene. Phillips was taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver and passenger of the pickup were treated at the scene and released. The driver of the third vehicle was uninjured.