Two family pets died Thursday morning after a Longview mobile home caught fire.
Fire crews responded at about 8:45 a.m. to the fire in the 700 block of Delia Drive, according to the Longview Fire Department. Upon arrival, the mobile home was about 50% engulfed in flames, the department said.
No one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, however, “Unfortunately, two family pets perished as a result of the fire,” the department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.