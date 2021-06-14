Police on Monday were searching for a third suspect after two people were arrested in connection with a weekend robbery at a Longview convenience store.
Lamark Jackson, 24, and Andre Mason Jr., 19, were booked Saturday into the Gregg County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery, according to online records. The men remained jailed on Monday under $100,000 bonds.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were looking for information about a third suspect they say was involved in the incident.
Officers responded at 2:22 a.m. Saturday to the EZ Mart in the 1900 block of Judson Road, according to police.
“A reporting party told police that three black males, wearing all black and mask, came into the location with guns and took an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes from the store,” police said. “Officers located a vehicle attempting to leave the area at a high rate of speed.”
Police said officers stopped the vehicle, but the vehicle took off before officers could contact the driver. The vehicle then led police on a pursuit into Gregg County.
“The vehicle wrecked out, and police were able to arrest two of the three suspects,” police said.
Officers found a black ski mask and gloves in the vehicle.
Booking documents show Longview police arrested Mason at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Settlers Road. Documents for Jackson were not available at the time of publication.
“This is still an active investigation, and we are currently looking for a third suspect,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s criminal investigation unit at (903) 237-1110.