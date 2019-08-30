From staff reports
The Texas Department of Transportation has approved plans for more than 100 miles of safety improvements on 14 highways in Northeast Texas.
TxDOT awarded a $1.5 million contract to Striping Technology of Tyler to add texturized centerlines and shoulders to the highways, with work scheduled to start in November and take about six months to complete.
The project is designed to prevent crossover crashes and along the shoulders and “run-off-the-road crashes,” said Rebecca Wells, director of traffic operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The texturized pavement methods make noise when vehicle tires run over them, alerting drivers that they are getting out of their traffic lane.”
Highway stretches scheduled to receive the improvements are:
■ Bowie County, U.S. 67, from Cass County line to Texas 8, 17.5 miles;
■ Bowie County, U.S. 82, from Red River County line to U.S. 259, 6.4 miles;
■ Bowie County, FM 2148, from U.S. 67 to U.S. 59, 4.3 miles;
■ Bowie County, FM 114, from Red River County line to FM 1326, 2.8 miles;
■ Camp County, Loop 179, from Texas 11 to U.S. 271, 1.8 miles;
■ Cass County, U.S. 67, from Bowie County line to Morris County line, 2.1 miles;
■ Harrison County, FM 449, from Gregg County line to Loop 390, 19.1 miles;
■ Harrison County, FM 2199, from FM 1998 to FM 31, 6.5 miles;
■ Harrison County, FM 1999, from FM 134 to Louisiana state line, 5.4 miles;
■ Marion County, FM 248, from Cass County line to Texas 49, 7.3 miles;
■ Morris County, U.S. 67, from Cass County line to FM 161, 2.6 miles;
■ Morris County, Texas 11, from Titus County line to U.S. 259, 5.6 miles;
■ Panola County, FM 2517, from FM 699 to FM 31, 7.5 miles;
■ Upshur County, U.S. 80, from Wood County line to Texas 155 East, 2.3 miles;
■ Upshur County, FM 1002, from FM 1795 North to Texas 155, 6.3 miles;
■ Upshur County, FM 49, from FM 1002 to Texas 154, 11 miles.