The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging everyone to continue to stay off the roads.
Spokeswoman Kathi White said Tuesday morning that crews had bladed snow and treated roads as much as possible to keep them open for emergency vehicles, but travel is discouraged. Many roads are frozen, White said.
One road closure was reported. Texas 315 in Rusk County is closed because of icy conditions. Steep grades are not passable.
The road is closed at the intersections of Texas 315 and U.S. 259 in Mount Enterprise and at Texas 315 and Business 79 in Carthage.
"These are dangerous conditions and we are again urging everyone to avoid travel," White said. "This allows crews to conduct the work of clearing roads. Stay home. Stay warm. Stay safe!"