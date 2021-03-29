UPDATE: A man is in stable condition following a shooting at a Longview apartment complex Monday morning, police said.
According to Longview police, officers received a call for a “shooting just occurred” at about 10:25 a.m. at Belaire Manor Apartments, 1501 Young Street.
A man was found with a gunshot wound and is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.
“Longview Police Detectives are actively working on the case to determine what happened,” police said in a statement.
Multiple police vehicles and officers were at the scene of the shooting shorty after the initial call.
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton told the News-Journal shortly after 11 a.m. that no one had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Thornton advised people to stay clear of the area.
Longview ISD reported the district’s administration went into lockdown after police responded to a report of an “active shooter” at a nearby apartment complex.
“At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, Longview Police were dispatched in response to a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex adjacent to the LISD Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young Street,” the district posted at 10:53 a.m. on its Facebook page.
The district said the administration building “immediately went into lockdown as police responded to the incident.”
A call from Longview ISD to parents said Hudson PEP Elementary School, Foster Middle School and the district's transportation office were also on lockdown. The lockdown lasted one hour.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199. Anonymous tips may be given to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
PREVIOUS: Longview police are on the scene after a shooting at a Longview apartment complex.
Multiple police vehicles are at Belaire Manor Apartments on Young Street. Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said he was unable to say how many people had been injured. He said shortly after 11 a.m. that no one had been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
Thornton advised people to stay clear of the area.
Longview ISD reported the district’s administration went into lockdown after police responded to a report of an “active shooter” at a nearby apartment complex.
“At approximately 10:30 a.m. this morning, Longview Police were dispatched in response to a report of an active shooter at an apartment complex adjacent to the LISD Education Support Center at 1301 E. Young Street,” the district posted at 10:53 a.m. on its Facebook page.
The district said the administration building “immediately went into lockdown as police responded to the incident.”
A call from Longview ISD to parents said Hudson PEP Elementary School, Foster Middle School and the district's transportation office were also on lockdown.
This is a developing story and will be updated.