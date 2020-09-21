UPDATE: The teen has been found, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday morning.
PREVIOUS: The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked the public’s help to find a missing runaway girl.
Lila Marie Rodriguez, 16, was last seen Thursday at her home in the Easton area, according to the office. She is described as being 4-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.
Rodriguez was last seen wearing denim shorts, a blue T-shirt and black Adidas sneakers. She is believed to be in the Longview area.
Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to call Investigator Jennifer Nieves at (903) 237-2544 or at (903) 236-8400.
Tyler police are investigating an early Monday incident in which a teenager was injured after being shot multiple times.
Officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. to apartments in the 5100 block of Sweetbriar Lane after a woman called 911 and said her husband saw a person pulling on the door handle of their vehicle. She said her husband ran after the person and that she heard gunshots, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found the woman’s husband and a 17-year-old boy. The teen had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken by EMS to a Tyler hospital with injuries described as not life threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.
A judge recently sentenced a Louisiana man to six years probation for the September 2018 robbery and carjacking of an Uber driver in Harrison County.
Richard James Darby, 30, of New Iberia, on Thursday pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in the 71st Judicial District Court.
As a condition of probation, Darby will have to serve 300 hours of community service.
Judge Brad Morin also ordered him to pay a fine of $1,500.
According to an indictment, Darby threatened or placed the Uber driver, Ekpono Eckponobong, in fear of imminent bodily injury or death on Sept. 29, 2018.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jay Webb reported at the time that Darby’s arrest came after deputies responded to a 911 call from a Tarrant County Uber driver who said a customer kidnapped him and stole his vehicle.
The driver said he had been sent to Bedford, where he picked up Darby. Darby told the driver to go to Shreveport, where he said his family had been killed, then he ordered him back to Fort Worth. Darby then reportedly put a knife to the driver’s throat and ordered him out of the moving vehicle.