A 73-year-old Big Sandy man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison each on three counts of indecency with a child younger than 6.
Gerald Gibbs Duhon entered a guilty plea on the charge in front of 115th District Judge Dean Fowler, according to information released by Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd.
Byrd said the offenses on three dates this past year involved a relative. In December, the child’s mother came home and found her child sitting on Duhon’s lap. The mother later asked the child if anyone had touched her inappropriately “in private areas on her body.” The girl said she had been touched multiple times.
A Big Sandy police officer went to Duhon’s home, and Duhon “admitted to the crimes,” according to Byrd.
Duhon will not become eligible for parole until he is 93, Byrd said.
“The state intended that this defendant will never walk out of prison,” Byrd said.