An Upshur County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for beating a Gladewater woman with a sledgehammer.
Jonathan Davis Gilliam, 41, pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge that was enhanced by two prior trips to prison, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office. Gilliam must serve half of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Gilliam was inside a Gladewater home in January 2021 when, while unprovoked, he used a 3-pound sledgehammer to hit a woman in the back of the head, which caused her to fall to the floor. According to the statement, Gilliam then bent down and again hit the woman before leaving the home with the hammer.
The woman was flown to a Tyler hospital and “has recovered but still not herself following this attack,” the statement says. Witnesses at the scene believed the victim had died.
Gilliam was on parole at the time of the assault after being released from prison on a methamphetamine charge, according to Byrd.