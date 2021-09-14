No one was injured Tuesday morning when a vehicle crashed into the front of a coffee shop in the Pine Tree area of Longview.
“I guess they were trying to park, and they just kept going,” owner and founder of Evergreen Coffee and Dessert Seajin Kim said.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the business in the Royal Forest Shopping Center off Gilmer Road. A vehicle drove through the shop window, breaking it and damaging the outer brickwork.
“No one was hurt,” Kim said.
The shop was closed at the time of the crash as employees prepared to open in the afternoon.
“The door is still attached,” Kim said. “They say we can open as soon as they can clear all this (debris) out.”
The shopping center’s landlord helped the coffee shop install a temporary board to secure the business.
“Something similar happened about three months back a couple doors down,” Kim said. “They’re doing the same procedure.”
Kim said the incident was a surprise for the morning, but he was hoping to be able to reopen soon.
The coffee shop’s Facebook later said it would temporarily be open 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Thank you everyone for your concern,” the post said. “See you soon!”
Evergreen Coffee and Dessert opened in March 2020. It offers traditional coffee options as well as a variety of other drinks, including bubble — or boba — tea. In addition to beverages, Evergreen also sells desserts.