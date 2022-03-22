The scene if Upshur County is one of extensive destruction after overnight storms caused at least one reported tornado.
Video along one road in the county shows pieces of roof and other building materials strewn along fence lines and gathered around and in trees after it was removed by strong winds. Trees down in yards and large chunks of roofs have been removed.
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office reported some homes were "totally destroyed" and that there were some injuries due to the storms that spurred tornado warnings and watches for several area counties.
