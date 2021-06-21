A Longview woman found dead this past week had been strangled and covered in bleach, according to the arrest warrant for a man described as her ex-boyfriend.
Dontrey Walker 24, of Longview remained Monday in the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge. His bond was set at $500,000.
Longview officers responded at about 5 p.m. June 15 to the 100 block of Sydney Street for a welfare check, police said. Officers found Paige Martin, 22, dead inside a home.
According to court documents, Martin was found with “ligature marks around her neck, and bleach poured over her.”
The owner of the home on Sydney Street described Walker as Martin’s ex-boyfriend and told police he had taken her vehicle and appeared to be “heading towards Houston according to his Snapchat.”
As Longview officers investigated, police in Huntsville contacted them and said Walker “had barricaded himself in their city while claiming to have killed his girlfriend in Longview,” court documents said.
On the same day, Longview police got an arrest warrant for Walker.
“The Huntsville Police Department successfully negotiated his surrender and he was taken into custody for the warrant,” police said in a statement.
Walker was transferred from Walker County Jail to Gregg County and booked Thursday.
Martin’s death is at least the city’s sixth homicide of the year.
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, remains jailed in the May 22 shooting death of 21-year-old Brantravious Williams in the 1200 block of North Second Street.
On May 14, Jeanne-Marie Minter, 36, was arrested after Chris Baker, 41, of Henderson was shot during what police described as an argument that turned physical in the 400 block of East Pliler Precise. Baker was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Minter remained Monday in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $300,000.
Tolla Michelle McNeely, 40, was booked on Feb. 12 in the shooting death of Jose Manuel Delarosa, 40 of Henderson. Police responded that evening after an argument in a vehicle parked at a shopping center on Judson Road. McNeely was released Feb. 14 on charges of murder and public intoxication.
On Feb. 7, Rashad McCray, 27, was found dead after a reported shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 2700 block of North Eastman Road, police said.
Officers responded at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 1 in Longview to a “shooting just occurred” in the 900 block of Ridgelea Avenue. Police found DeMarcus Else injured at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org .