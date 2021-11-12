Two weak tornadoes touched down early Thursday in Harrison County as a line of strong storms moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornadoes emerged shortly after midnight causing only tree damage and were among four in the region, according to a report Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
An EF-0 tornado began at 12:40 a.m. Thursday 9 miles south of Scottsville, according to the agency. The tornado touched down briefly southwest of FM 31 causing minor tree damage.
The twister, which traveled just more than a half-mile, had peak winds of 70 mph and was about 50 yards wide.
A second tornado emerged at 12:51 a.m. 5 miles south-southwest of Waskom, the agency reported. The EF-1 tornado began near FM 9 in southeastern Harrison County and “tracked for roughly 2.5 miles doing only tree damage lifting approximately 1 mile before the state line.”
The tornado traveled about 2.64 miles and lasted about two minutes.
“The highest degree of tree damage was at the start of the track where a cluster of hardwoods had either large branches or trunks snapped,” according to the NOAA.
Two tornadoes also touched down early Thursday in northwestern Lousiana, according to the agency.
An EF-1 tornado emerged just after 1 a.m. south of Blanchard in Caddo Parish. The brief tornado snapped some trees and uprooted a few others.
An EF-0 tornado was clocked just after 2 a.m. south of Ringgold in Bienville Parish. The tornado “downed several small and large hardwood and softwood limbs,” according to the agency.
The tornado produced “very sporadic damage.”
No injuries were reported.