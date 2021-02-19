9:04 a.m.
Rusk County Sheriff's Office: These roads are open
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Friday morning posted a list of roads that are open as the Texas Department of Transportation continues to work on them in the area.
According to the sheriff's office:
- U.S. 259 has at least one lane open all the way through the county.
- Texas 149 from Gregg County to Tatum is open.
- Texas 315 has been cleared.
- Texas 43 has been cleared.
- The FM roads in Pct. 4 are improving.
- FM 1798 on both sides of U.S. 259 will be worked on Friday.
- FM 95 from Minden to U.S. 84 is open.
TxDOT will be focusing on Texas 323 and U.S. 64 today.
8:35 a.m.
City of Kilgore: 'The roads are still terrible'
Kilgore city officials on Friday morning continued to advise residents to stay home and off the roads.
"The roads are still terrible, and we continue to hear stories of people being stranded on major roadways," the City of Kilgore said at 8:22 a.m. on its Facebook page.
"There is no super secret off-road vehicle that is vastly better than yours to come save you," the statement said. "Please, unless you have an absolutely critical reason to go out, stay home."
The city is under a boil water notice that could last a week. The city on Friday morning reminded residents to conserve water.
"We are hearing reports that some areas of town are seeing water pressure slowly increase," the post said. "Please remember, do not use water if you don't need to, please close your faucets, do not do laundry, shower, bathe, or any other water intensive use."
8:31 a.m.
DPS: Eastbound interstate 20 traffic impeded FM 14 to Gregg County
Traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 between FM 14 and the Gregg County line is impeded due to icy conditions, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"The Department continues to urged motorists to avoid travel if possible," DPS said in a statement.
8:29 a.m.
Longview Public Library opens again as warming shelter
The city of Longview is again opening a warming shelter at the Longview Public library today (Friday) from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The city first opened the library, 222 Cotton St., as a warming shelter from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a statement from the city, food and beverages will not be provided at the facility. Residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks, supplies and device chargers.
The library will be closed Saturday and Sunday before returning to normal hours on Monday.
"Hiway 80 Rescue Mission (3117 W. Marshall Ave.) and The Salvation Army of Longview (519 E. Cotton St.) have also opened as warming shelters for those without power who need a place to stay warm," the statement said. "Roads remain icy, and travel is discouraged at this time. If you must be on the road, please use extreme caution. Visit LongviewTexas.gov/RoadClosures for an up-to-date listing of road closures and issues."