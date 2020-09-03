Part of West Marshall Avenue is closed due to flooding, and Longview Fire Department crews responded to other locations in the city due to water over the roadway.
The Longview Fire Department reported at 7 a.m. via Twitter that West Marshall Avenue was closed at Ward Street due to flooding.
Crews also responded to High and Cotton streets, Mobberly Avenue and Methvin Street and Green Street and Mopac Road in Longview due to water over the roadway.
“Remember that if water is covering the roadway, turn around, don't drown,” the department said in the post.