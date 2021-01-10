A winter storm warning has been issued for this afternoon through early Monday for Gregg and surrounding counties as the National Weather Service says the region could see two to four inches of snow.
The warning is in effect from 2 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Monday and includes the counties of Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Rusk, Smith, Cherokee, Panola, Sabine, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Shelby, Marion and Wood counties. Counties to the north of this group are under a winter weather advisory for the same hours.
“A strong winter storm will be moving through the region today and continue into Monday morning,” according to the National Weather Service. “Rain during the day today will transition to all snow or a wintry mix this evening and continue into early Monday morning. Accumulating snow will be possible across the entire area with the greatest amounts across portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.”
Driving conditions could become difficult with the possibility for slick surfaces, especially on bridges and elevated areas. The National Weather Service recommends keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency.