A winter weather advisory has been issued for Longview and nearby areas as colder temperatures mixed with precipitation could cause freezing rain.
The advisory is in effect for Gregg, Cherokee and Rusk counties in East Texas as cold air continues to filter into the region, according to the National Weather Service.
“Temperatures will remain above freezing in most of the region through this time, resulting in a chilly rain for most areas,” the advisory stated. “However, temperatures are expected to get down to around freezing this morning in portions of the Ark-La-Tex and South Central Arkansas and in these areas some light icing is a decent possibility, especially upon elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.”
Light icing in the area should be primarily limited to elevated surfaces, such as bridges, trees and power lines, according to the National Weather Service.
In Smith County, police on Thursday morning cautioned drivers to avoid Toll 49 due to icy conditions.
Lindale police said southbound Toll 49 was backed up to Interstate 20.
The National Weather Service reported freezing rain is possible throughout the region on Friday morning, which might impact morning commute times. Temperatures will warm during the day before cooling again that evening. Freezing rain is again expected Friday night into Saturday morning.
"A much more significant winter storm is expected as snow moves back into areas along and north of Interstate 30 Sunday afternoon," the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook. "A mix of sleet and snow, and some freezing rain, is expected farther southeast. As even colder air arrives on Monday, a gradual transition to all snow will occur. There is still a great deal of uncertainty regarding accumulations. However, snowfall accumulations of at least 3 to 6 inches are possible northwest of a line from Jacksonville TX, to Shreveport, to Farmerville LA, and 1 to 3 inches of snow and some ice accumulations are expected farther to the southeast."