A 72-year-old Kilgore woman died early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Gregg County.
Garline Hillhouse was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at 8:50 a.m. to the crash on CR 3567 about one mile west of Kilgore, according to Dark. A preliminary report shows the vehicle driven by Hillhouse was headed south on the county road and failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the southwest edge of the road, struck a guardrail, went over it and landed partially in a creek.
Hillhouse was taken to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.