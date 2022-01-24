A Nacogdoches woman was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Rusk County.
Gabriela F. Bozeman, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded to the crash at about 1:13 a.m. Sunday on Texas 322 roughly 9 miles northeast of Henderson. A preliminary investigation showed Bozeman was driving south on Texas 322 when she went off the west side of the road, overcorrected, struck and tree and began to roll. Bozeman was ejected from the vehicle.
No one was else was in the vehicle, according to Dark.