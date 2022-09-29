A man casts his ballot for a referendum at a polling station in Mariupol on September 27, 2022. The placard reads "Referendum. We are returning home. Join! Vote!". - Western nations dismissed the referendums in Kremlin-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine as the voting on whether Russia should annex four regions of Ukraine started on September 23, 2022. (STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)