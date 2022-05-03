As election approaches on May 7, East Texans will have to make a choice on whether to vote for or against school bond proposals.

Which Longview area districts have bond referendums on the ballot?

Longview ISD and New Diana ISD have proposals on the ballot that would renovate and construct new facilities for students.

The Longview News-Journal compiled information from previous coverage and asked both school districts a few key questions about the proposals to inform voters. Questions included:

• How will the bond affect the tax rate if it is passed?

• If the bond is passed, what will be built/renovated?

• What happens if the bond does not pass?

• If it passes, what is the projected timeline on proposed projects?

Longview ISD

Longview ISD’s Assistant Superintendent of Finance Wayne Guidry spoke on behalf of the $229 million bond package that would fund improvements for the high school campus and bring three new facilities to the district.

How will the bond affect the tax rate if it is passed?

Guidry said the tax rate will not change if the bond is passed.

“Tax rate will not change based on whether the bond passes or fails. We anticipate the debt service tax rate to remain stable in the future,” he said.

If the bond is passed, what will be built/renovated?

If the bond is passed, the district would see the following improvements based on the four propositions LISD is pitching:

Proposition A ($178,185 million): Early learning center, Career technical education/professional development construction, renovations at Longview High School, Early Grad High School renovations and addition purchase of other property.

Proposition B ($40,795 million): Multipurpose event center/indoor practice facility for fine arts, sports and other extracurricular activities,

Proposition C ($8,565 million): Repairs for facilities, renovations and updates to Lobo Coliseum and Lobo Stadium.

Proposition D ($2,440 million): Facility repairs, renovations and updates towards Lobo Swim Center.

What happens if the bond does not pass?

“If the bond does not pass, the district will create a plan to pay for renovations from our general operating budget. This is the budget we utilize to pay our staff and run our classrooms,” Guidry said.

If it passes, what is the projected timeline on proposed projects?

According to Guidry, if the bond is passed, the projected start date for projects would be Aug. 30, 2023 and the substantial completion date would be July 30, 2025.

New Diana ISD

Voters will see two propositions on the ballot for the proposed bond package adding up to $23.76 million. The first, totaling $23.21 million, includes renovations and repairs to the high school gym, the band hall, annex building, high school and site repairs. The second proposition, for $550,000, which is set to cover the proposed new tennis courts and softball field press box.

How will the bond affect the tax rate if it is passed?

According to the district website, the estimated maximum tax impact for both propositions is $0.31 for a total tax rate of $1.39627. The change would be from 12.5 cents per $100 valuation to 43.5 cents per $100 valuation.

If the bond is passed, what will be built/renovated?

The two bond propositions being proposed will include the following renovations/updates if passed:

Proposition A ($23,210 million): New High school gym and parking, band hall additions and renovations, annex building renovation, high school secured entrance and office, classroom renovation for high school campus, high school gym finish upgrades, site drainage repair and courtyard revitalization

Proposition B ($550 million): Two tennis courts, new press box for softball field

For details about the renovation proposals, view our previous coverage here at news-journal.com .

What happens if the bond does not pass?

According to Superintendent Carl Key, if the bond doesn't pass, the board will reassess.

If it passes, what is the projected timeline on proposed projects?

Key said if the bond is passed, the projects will start as soon as possible and will probably take a few years to complete.

“As soon as possible considering design, and implementation and to which portions of the construction to begin first. Probably three years before all is complete,” he said.

Election Day is May 7. Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at these locations:

■ Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E Methvin St, first floor, Longview;

■ Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, Longview;

■ White Oak ISD main office, 200 S. White Oak Road, White Oak;

■ Longview ISD Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St, Longview; and

■ Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St., Kilgore.

What's on my ballot?

To see and overview of races across Gregg County, go to tinyurl.com/gregg countymay7ballot .

For sample Gregg County ballots, go to greggcounty votes.com/whats-on-the-ballot/ .

