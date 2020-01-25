Long before the Navajo Code Talkers and advent of secured phone lines and encrypted emails, American slaves used quilts hung from windowsills and clotheslines to signal to others to try to escape to the North for freedom.
Quilts contained symbols such as sailboats, the North Star, a log cabin and four red squares for bear paws to signal slaves to try to break for freedom. For instance, he North Star sewn into a quilt signaled for a slave to go north and bear claws told slaves to follow the bear trails into the mountains.
"It was their Morse code," said Esther Blaylock, a member of the Pleasant Grove Quilting Group in Linden.
The eight African-American women, all wearing period attire, preserve the lore of the Antebellum South and conducted an hourlong program on The Secret Quilt Codes of the Underground Railroad Saturday at the First United Methodist Church. The event, part of Longview's sesquicentennial festivities this year, drew about 100 people.
Members told stories about symbols on the eight quilts on display while Flo Stevenson pointed at them with a cane.
After each member told one story at a time, qthe quilters burst into spirituals.