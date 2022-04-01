ORE CITY – Brett Byrd and Jeremy Kyle did a lot of damage on offense behind the blocking of Jon Tatum.
On Friday, the Ore City trio teamed up once again to make it a big day for the Rebels when all three signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.
Tatum, a three-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines, will play at McPherson College in Kansas. Kyle, a triple-threat on offense, signed with the University of Arkansas-Monticello, and Byrd, a two-way standout and return specialist, inked with Hendrix College.
TATUM
Tatum is the school’s career leader in pancake blocks with 25, and he also recorded 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a quarterback pressure this past season.
McPherson College completes at the NAIA level in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference along with Southwestern, Kansas Wesleyan, Bethal, Avila, Sterling, Ottawa, Saint Mary, Tabor, Friends and Bethany.
KYLE
Kyle caught 29 passes for 477 yards an five touchdowns, carried 33 times for 199 yards and two scores and completed 40 of 70 passes for 558 yards and four touchdowns for the Rebels in 2021.
Arkansas-Monticello completes in the Great American Conference with Harding, Henderson State, Ouachita, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Oklahoma Baptist, East Central, Arkansas Tech, Southern Arkansas, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southern Nazarene and Southwestern Oklahoma State.
BYRD
Byrd carried 128 times for 591 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 240 yards and two scores and completed 5 of 9 passes for 49 yards and a TD in 2021. He also rolled up 349 return yards and was a standout on defense with 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure and one pass breakup.
Hendrix, located in Conway, Arkansas, completes in the Southern Athletic Association along with Trinity, Birmingham-Southern, Centre, Berry, Rhodes, Millsaps and Sewanee.