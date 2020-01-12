From Staff and Wire Reports
Tens of thousands across the U.S. remained without power Sunday in the wake of storms that pummeled the South, Midwest and Northeast this weekend.
The storms toppled trees, ripped off roofs, left inches of ice and, in some areas, reduced buildings to rubble.
The death toll remained at 11 across several states, including four killed in Texas and three in Bossier and Caddo parishes in Louisiana. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Bossier Parish, and another near Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Storm damage was seen across the Longview area, but Kilgore and Rusk County bore the brunt from the storms that roared through late Friday and early Saturday.
South Kilgore was hardest hit. Roofs were torn off buildings and pieces of wood and sheet metal ripped from structures were still scattered on roadsides early Sunday.
“Most of the trees have been removed from the roadways,” Kilgore police Lt. Terry Linder told News-Journal news partner CBS19 Sunday. “We have electric crews working right now.”
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. had restored power by Sunday evening to all but two dozen of its customers in Northeast Texas, but about 1,500 customers in Louisiana were still waiting for the lights to come back on.
As in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, officials across the long path of the severe storms were assessing the damage while utility crews worked to restore power and cleanup and rebuilding continued.
In Wisconsin, high winds, towering waves and flooding caused millions of dollars in damage to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Port Director Adam Schlicht called it “an unprecedented event at Port Milwaukee.”
Icy weather also complicated travel in some areas. Winter weather prompted the cancellation of more than 1,200 flights Saturday at Chicago’s two main airports.
High winds and icy weather were factors in power outages affecting tens of thousands of people in the South and the Northeast. The PowerOutage.US website, which tracks outages, reported more than 11,000 outages in New York as of Sunday evening. Outage numbers were falling but there remained more than 10,000 without power in West Virginia; roughly 17,000 in the Carolinas; 14,000 in Alabama; 20,000 in Mississippi, and 12,000 in Arkansas.
Entergy Corporation, said its subsidiaries serving Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi were working to restore power to roughly 30,000 Sunday, most in Mississippi and Arkansas. That was down from a peak of 134,000 outages in the entire Entergy system.
While most were expected to be restored later in the day, some in areas of Arkansas and Mississippi with extensive damage might take longer, said spokeswoman Lee Sabatini.
“They have had extensive infrastructure damage,” Sabatini said of those two states.
For some, it was just the latest outbreak of extreme weather in months.
The storm system spawned a tornado Saturday near Tazewell, in northeast Tennessee, for the second time in less than three months. The National Weather Service said via Twitter that it appeared to have maximum winds of 65 mph. No injuries were reported.
A tornado with 80 mph winds touched down Oct. 31 in Tazewell.