A woman being held on a murder charge in Gregg County Jail was unresponsive and had "very low" vital signs the morning she died, according to a report filed with the state.
Latoddra Quenice Pratt, 27, of Dallas was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m. on May 4 at a Longview hospital after being taken from the jail, a custodial death report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office shows. Pratt had been in the jail since April 9, 2019, on a murder charge in the 2014 shooting death of Tyson Laquay Patterson at an apartment on South Green Street in Longview.
At about 2:30 a.m. on the day of Pratt’s death, other inmates in her Gregg County cell found Pratt “in need of medical attention” and summoned jail staff, the document shows.
Responding staff found Pratt “lying in her bunk, having labored breathing,” according to the document. “Pratt was unresponsive to verbal and physical stimuli, and her pupils were found to be constricted, and unresponsive to light.”
Her vital signs were found to be “very low.”
Pratt, who the document shows had a history of hypertension, obesity depression and anxiety, was taken to a local hospital. While waiting for EMS to take her to the hospital, Pratt was put on oxygen, “as her oxygen levels were found to be low.”
At the hospital, Pratt remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead by an emergency room physician at 5:03 a.m., according to the document.
Following protocol, the Texas Rangers were called to investigate. Pratt’s body was sent for an autopsy.
The preliminary autopsy report shows cause and manner of death are pending along with toxicology and other test results. It also showed provisional diagnoses of obesity, “slightly” dilated chambers of the heart, congested lungs and an enlarged liver and spleen.
According to the custodial death report, whether the cause of death was the result of a condition Pratt developed before or after entering Gregg County Jail could not be determined.
The report shows Pratt “was being treated for her health and mental health issues at the time of death.”
Pratt was arrested April 8, 2019, in Dallas on a murder warrant and was moved the next day to Gregg County. Her bond was set at $500,000.
Just more than a month ago, a judge agreed to reduce Pratt’s bond to $50,000.