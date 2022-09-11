KYIV, Ukraine — After their defeat in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, Russian troops are also withdrawing from parts of the southern region of Kherson, according to information from Kyiv.
In some places, the occupying forces have already abandoned their positions, the Ukrainian general staff announced on Sunday evening. In the town of Nova Kakhovka, the Russian soldiers had evacuated a hospital in order to entrench themselves there.
This information could not be independently verified. There was initially no reaction from the Russian side.
Under pressure from Ukrainian counteroffensives, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of its own troops from Kharkiv on Saturday, more than half a year after the start of the war. In Kyiv, this news was greeted with euphoria — and the readiness to take back further occupied territories was reaffirmed.
Since the spring, large parts of the southern region of Kherson have been under Russian control. Since then, there have been repeated protests and attacks on the Russian occupation administration, especially in Kherson, the regional capital of the same name.