Families flocked to Safety City with bicycles, scooters and helmets in hand to teach children the rules of the road during the Parks and Recreation Department’s Safety City Play Day.
“We hold these events hoping the children attending learn what the stop signs and traffic signals mean, that you drive on the right hand side of the road, and also a little bit about railroad safety,” said Marina Garcia, recreation supervisor for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. “A lot of the kids today didn’t know what the yellow light meant. When we told them that it means to proceed with caution one of the kids responded by saying ‘oh well my dad goes faster.’”
Safety City simulates a real traffic environment and includes an overpass and a railroad crossing. Working traffic lights and major traffic signs dictate the movement of pedestrians, bicycles and mini-cars operated by children, according to the City of Longview website.
“We are always looking for something fun and educational to do with our kids,” said Jarod Davidson.
Davidson went to the event with his wife Dayna and their children Jeremiah, 4, Ruth, 2, and 3-week-old Malachi.
“The last time we came out here they really enjoyed it and Jeremiah’s bike was still pretty new and he really started riding better when we came, he really learned how to use his brakes,” he said.