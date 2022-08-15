As students return to school, Longview districts have implemented some changes to their safety and security protocols, with some already established, to ensure safety of students and staff.
Longview ISD, Pine Tree ISD and Spring Hill ISD are each reassuring parents that their students are in good hands through current safety precautions.
Pine Tree ISD
Jack Irvin, Pine Tree ISD's Director of Transportation, Safety and Security, said a big goal for the district is ensuring the safety of the campuses at all times. But this isn't anything new; Irvin said this has always been a big focus for the district.
All teachers and staff are trained every year on safety precautions, such as locking their classrooms and locking themselves in, if an emergency arose, Irvin said.
Some area districts are implementing the Guardian Program for the first time this year. But Pine Tree ISD is going into its second year being part of the program, which authorizes specifically authorized district employees to carry firearms in schools.
The guardian plan was initiated in December 2020, and Irvin said the impact has been fantastic.
“We take a very defensive statute when it comes to protecting our kids. Just like you do as a parent at home, you’re going to protect your family. We love our kids, we love our teachers, we love our community and we’re going to protect our kids,” he said.
He also said another expansion for the district was a recent joint training operation with Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department and Hallsville ISD guardians.
“We worked side by side, hand in hand, with members of the Longview PD and also Longview Fire Department in an active shooter training,” he said.
Irvin said every campus does not have a full-time officer, but they are constantly going around campuses.
“We have officers moving around to certain areas of the district, geographical areas. They’re constantly on the move and of course our guardians are supporting from the inside,” he said.
His message to ease parents is that the district has layers of security within the buildings and safety precautions in place, which he is unable to explain due to safety reasons.
He also wants to remind parents to not forget their identification or license if they visit a school campus.
“If parents are going to go up to the school, make sure you have a driver license or identification from the Texas Department of Public Safety. We ID everybody in our building, every guest in our building. With regards to the regular school year, we badge. There’s very few times we allow folks in our building that haven't been badged, and those are times like athletic events, programs,” he said.
According to Irvin, Pine Tree is working closely with local law enforcement which helps with multiplying the safety force inside the district.
Longview ISD
As part of a recent board meeting, Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox and other district leaders told the board of trustees about some steps that have already been taken toward better securing campuses, but they also said additional training and other measures will be taken.
The state is mandating some of this, including an exterior door audit.
"Our maintenance crew has been checking every door in the district," documenting issues and making necessary repairs, Wilcox said.
That audit has to be submitted to the state's School Safety Center. The police department conducted active shooter training at the campuses this summer and additional training will be provided to school staff now that school is starting. Students also will receive training.
"Everything is on the table," Wilcox said of potential security measures, and that includes considering the Marshal program, which arms teachers on campuses and allows them to act as pseudo peace officers in place of law enforcement if necessary.
Those individuals must undergo an 80-hour training and psychological exam, granting them access to a gun on campus. It is otherwise against federal law to have a firearm in a school zone, according to the Texas Tribune.
Trustees asked about the potential of school resources officers on every campus. Those officers are provided through a contract with the Longview Police Department, but Wilcox said the police department and sheriff's office have staffing issues, which would make it difficult to put those officers on every campus.
The district is supposed to have three school officers provided by the Longview Police Department but only has one right now, Wilcox said.
One-way film, which would prevent people from seeing inside the school office after they enter the vestibule, is another possibility.
Also, the school's safety committee, the company that provides its security cameras and Longview police officers will be walking the campuses to assess and make recommendations about security measures.
Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet said the district is working on the highest possible level of safety implementation.
“Spring Hill ISD is working diligently to ensure all district safety procedures and state requirements are implemented at the highest possible level. The school safety committee held two summer meetings to address safety and security plans, protocols, and state mandates,” she said.
According to Fleet, the safety committee addressed the following:
- Summer safety audit mandated by Texas Education Agency (TEA)
- Exterior door audit
- School safety training for all staff
- Behavioral threat assessment training
- Safety contracts signed by all staff
- Weekly exterior door checks
- Unannounced door checks by TEA and TxSSC
- Emergency Operations Plan review and submission
- Main entrance access control
- Additional strategies to enhance the safety and security of SHISD
Although Spring Hill is not currently participating in the Guardian Program, Fleet said the safety committee is discussing all options to enhance safety and security in SHISD, including discussions regarding the Texas School Guardian Program.
In regards to parents' concerns of safety, Fleet wants to let parents know that the safety of students is the No. 1 priority.
“The district is working closely with the Longview Police Department and other first response agencies. All staff members received safety training and signed safety contracts confirming their commitment to the program. It takes the entire school community working together to ensure the safety of all. The district is extremely focused on school safety, and it will remain the top priority throughout the entire school year,” she said.