The Trinity School of Texas has announced that a missing Longview man is one of its teachers.
In a Facebook post, the school said Horner did not arrive on campus Tuesday, raising concern.
"We were immediately concerned as Mr. Horner typically arrives on time. TST immediately reached out to the Horner family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time," Interim Head of School Mellissa McCreary said.
McCreary said as the situation is confusing and difficult for students, faculty and staff, the school's counselor and its clergy have been available. She added the school is relying on parents to decide how best to communicate the news to young students. McCreary asked people to pray for Horner and his family.
Horner stands 6'0 and weighs about 300 pounds. He has brown hair, a gray beard and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt with a slacks and glasses.
If anyone has any information regarding Horner's whereabouts, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170.